Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) has set a target of producing 182 million tonne of the dry fuel in the current financial year as against 142.51 mt of output in 2021-22, a company official said on Friday.

An outlay of Rs 5,200 crore has been approved for the capital expenditure in various segments, including Rs 1,800 crore for development of rail corridor projects, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Three Escape After Stealing 77 Lakh From ATM in Goregaon, Burning Machine.

The dispatch target for SECL has also been kept at 182 mt in the 2022-23 financial year, while the company has to remove the overburden of 280 million cubic metres in the fiscal.

SECL chairman-cum-managing director Prem Sagar Mishra took initiative right from the first day of the current fiscal on Friday by propelling the team to meet the target, the company official said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict May Affect Supply Chains of Semiconductors, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Coal India has set a goal to produce 700 mt during the current fiscal as against the 622 mt output it achieved in FY22.

The Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda mega projects will contribute two-thirds of the total output of SECL, he said.

While Gevra has been given a target of 52 mt, Kusmunda and Dipka plan to produce 45 mt and 38 mt respectively.

Mand-Raigarh coalfields have been asked to set a goal of producing 15.5 mt.

SECL aims at producing 169 mt from the 21 open cast blocks, while 46 underground mines will share the remaining 13 mt, the official said.

The company also plans to develop three new projects- Rampur-Batura and Ambika open cast blocks and Ketki underground mine- during the financial year.

Ketki, the first underground project approved by Coal India, will be operated in a mine developer and operator model, the official said.

Amid challenges of COVID-19, the miner supplied 155.71 mt of coal to its consumers, the second-largest dispatch data since its inception, in FY'22, he said.

SECL dispatched 129.29 mt of coal to the power sector.

Two rail corridor projects being undertaken by the two subsidiaries of SECL for greater evacuation of coal have achieved important landmarks, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)