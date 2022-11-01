Ranchi, Nov 1 (PTI) After receiving over 21 lakh applications between October 12 and 22 for the state's ambitious outreach programme, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday kicked off the second leg of the event, promising to take welfare schemes to the doorstep of beneficiaries.

'Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your rights, your government, at your door), was scheduled to be held in two parts -- from October 12-22 and from November 1-14 -- to mark the completion of three years of the JMM-led government this December.

"More than 21 lakh applications were received across various camps (from October 12 to October 22, 2022) out of which more than 15 lakh applications have been disposed of. The rest of the applications are under the process of execution," a statement from the state government said.

The scheme is being monitored by a portal and information from all districts, collected through panchayats, are uploaded daily.

In the first phase of the initiative that was launched on Statehood Day on November 15 last year, such camps were organised in 6,000 panchayats and 99 per cent of the cases were disposed of, Soren said.

In 2021, a total of 6,867 camps were organised and out of 35.94 lakh applications, 35.56 lakh applications were disposed of. Around 42,000 applications are under process, an official statement said.

The second phase is dedicated to the beneficiaries who have been left out in the first phase. This time, the panchayats will focus on those areas where camps could not be organised in the first phase.

The initiative aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.

Under the programme, applications will be received under schemes like Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme for green ration cards, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana, Chief Minister's Livestock Development Scheme, Sarvajan Pension Yojana, Kisan Credit Card and other schemes.

