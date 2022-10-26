The 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 6:24 am today (October 26), resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines, informed East Central Railway. The railway authorities also confirmed that there have been no casualties in the incident. Maharashtra: 20 Wagons of Coal-Laden Goods Train Derails in Amravati; Many Passenger Trains Cancelled or Diverted.

Coal-Laden Goods Train Derailed:

53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 6.24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines. There have been no casualties in the incident: East Central Railway pic.twitter.com/xc49NUicmB — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)