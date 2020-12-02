Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) The second phase of by-elections to vacant seats of panchayat level bodies in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed more than 52 per cent voter turnout, State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said on Wednesday.

The polling was held on Tuesday along with the second phase of the District Development Council polls but the figures were released on Wednesday.

Sharma said 65.54 per cent polling was recorded in the bypolls to the vacant panch seats and 52.24 per cent for the sarpanch seats.

The SEC said the second phase of the by-elections to vacant panch seats was held in 343 constituencies -- 317 in Kashmir division and 26 in Jammu division.

Jammu division recorded 79.25 per cent turnout and Kashmir division recorded 63.92 per cent, he added.

For the vacant sarpanch constituencies, 52.25 per cent polling was registered in 83 constituencies -- 62 in Kashmir division and 21 in Jammu division.

Sharma said the polling was peaceful and smooth across the union territory.

