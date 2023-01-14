Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 14 (ANI): In view of Makar Sankranti and upcoming festivals in Udaipur the District Administration has imposed Section 144 in the city till January 31 and banned kite flying for four hours after being directed by the state government.

Additional District Collector (ADC) of the city Prabha Gautam said that this has been done with a view to prevent the loss of life of two-wheeler drivers and birds from metal mixed manjha used for kite flying on Makar Sankranti festival.

Also Read | Kolkata: Illegal Constructions Pushing Darjeeling Hills into #Joshimath-like Crisis

Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"District Collector and District Magistrate Tarachand Meena have invoked the provisions of Section 144 to ban the wholesale and retail sale and use of metal manjha within the district's limits," the ADC said.

According to the order issued by the administration there will be a ban on kite flying from 6 am to 8 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Bones Cut With Saw, Says Post-Mortem Report.

Earlier, the Gehlot government had banned kite flying in the state in view of the incidents happening from manjha ahead of Makar Sankranti. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)