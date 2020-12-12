New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday informed that the anti-terror agency has secured a 100 per cent conviction rate in all the cases, in which judgements have been passed by special NIA courts this year.

The NIA made the announcement while clarifying on "misleading news" reported by some media outlets yesterday that a special NIA court in Srinagar had acquitted all accused in a case related to the killing of Jamiat-e-Ahlihadeeth chief in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Will Get Back 17,000 Hectares of Land Grabbed Under Roshni Scheme, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

"In the current year 2020, all the designated NIA Special Courts in India have pronounced judgements in 11 cases till date and NIA has been able to secure 100 per cent conviction," the NIA said in a statement.

The clarification comes a day after it was reported that a special trial court in Srinagar had acquitted all persons in the case related to the murder of religious cleric Maulvi Showkat Ahmad Shah, who was killed in an explosion on April 8, 2011.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders to Hold Hunger Strike on December 14, Centre Reiterates Farm Laws Are Beneficial.

The NIA has said that the news is misleading. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)