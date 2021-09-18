Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 18 (ANI): After recovery of tiffin box IED from the Indo-Pak border adjoining Punjab, a security alert has been issued in the state.

"In the last few days, there have been several recoveries of explosive materials in the state. Considering that, the CM has issued a security alert in Punjab. Following this, we have set up several check posts in the rural areas, including Beas, Nangal, Batala, and Tarn Taran," Gulneet Singh Khurana, SSP Punjab (Rural) informed.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 24-Year-Old Man Killed for Refusing To Give Liquor in Kalyan, Two Arrested.

Further, he added that the police are also verifying old suspects.

"We have briefed the people to inform us about any suspicious activity in their area. I would also like to request all to cooperate with the police as they might be stopped for checking. A few minutes of your time can help safeguard Punjab," he said.

Also Read | Airlines Can Operate 85% of Pre-COVID-19 Domestic Flights.

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested one in connection with the motorcycle blast in Punjab's Jalalabad city. The arrested accused, Parveen Kumar, revealed that the motorcycle carrying explosive material was to be placed in some crowded area in Jalalabad city of Fazilka district.

On August 8, 2021, the Amritsar Rural police had recovered five hand grenades along with a tiffin box IED from village Daleke in Lopoke," the release informed.

Similarly, Kapurthala Police had also recovered a similar consignment consisting of two live hand grenades, one live tiffin box IED and other explosive material from Phagwara on August 20, 2021, while, the third bomb was used to blow off an Oil Tanker in Ajnala on August 8, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)