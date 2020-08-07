New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): All necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day and public cooperation has also been sought in this regard, said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday.

"Necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day. Arrangements have also been made in the view of the threat from aerial objects like drones and microlight aircraft. We have sought public cooperation so that no place is used to launch any terror attack," Shrivastava told ANI.

He also informed that Delhi Police held an online inter-state coordination meeting with various states/Union Territory including Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar and discussed security measures in the view of August 15.

"We told them how they can help in security arrangements for Independence Day. Crime, cybercrime, terrorism, cooperation were among those issues that were discussed in the meeting. We hold such meetings every three months," he said.

This time India will witness a completely different Independence Day function at Red Fort in the national capital, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness the live speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared to previous years.

Till last year, at least 10,000 people used to attend the function to witness the speech of the Prime Minister.

Shrivastava said that law and order situation is in control due to strong steps taken by Delhi Police.

"Law and order situation is in control. We are taking strong steps in Delhi. Cybercrime increased during the lockdown. After our effective steps, that too has been brought under control and arrested several criminals," he said.

"Security of women and children is our priority. We want to assure people that many steps are being taken in this direction. We have been trying our best to provide full security to people," he added.

He further said that Delhi Police is conducting several drives against unauthorised parking

In the absence of public transport, the number of private cars has increased on the roads of Delhi. We have conducted several drives against unauthorised parking so that roads remain clear and lane driving can be ensured," Shrivastava said. (ANI)

