New Delhi, November 24: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

As per DCP, Central District, Shweta Chauhan, "Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence." Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Three People With Links to Lashkar Arrested for Killing Salesman in Srinagar.

Further investigation is underway.

