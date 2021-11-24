Jammu and Kashmir, November 24: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested three people for the murder of a salesman working for a Kashmiri Pandit businessman. The killing took place on November 8. Police on Tuesday said that the accused have alleged links to the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, The accused were identified as Aejaz Ahmad, Naseer Ahmad Shah, and Showkat Ahmad Dar, all residents of Pulwama. Police in a statement said that the victim, Ibrahim Ahmad was killed on November 8 at Bohri Kadal. He was working as a salesman for the businessmen Sandeep Mawa and his father Roshan Lal Mawa. Police believe that Sandeep Mawa was the actual target of the attack. A special investigation team was formed to investigate the case further. The SIT team found the involvement of the accused in the crime. Subsequently, the accused were arrested. Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Found in A Critical Condition in Shopian District.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime. The alleged links of the accused with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were detected in the initial investigations. The attack was executed by the accused on the instructions of their handlers across the border, said police.

Pistol and seven rounds of ammunition, a grenade, and a car used in the commission of crime were seized by the accused, Police added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).