Bengaluru, January 26: A security breach was reported during the Republic Day function at the Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Friday, when a man attempted to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The man was seen throwing placards and sheets on the ground while walking towards the Chief Minister's gallery. Republic Day 2024: CSIR's Tableau Showcases Purple Revolution, Electric Tractor at Kartavya Path (See Pics).

Man Attempts To Approach Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Security breach reported during the Republic Day parade at the Parade Ground in Bengaluru when a person managed to enter the grounds and attempted to approach Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. The police immediately took the person into custody and took him for… pic.twitter.com/LNGAzguEB3 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

The individual, named Purushottam, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the state government and tossed placards on the ground. The police immediately took the person into custody and took him for questioning. More details are awaited.

