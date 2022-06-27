Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed arrangements for Amarnath yatra by undertaking a visit to basecamp here and said the security forces are alert to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Sinha also said that people of the Union territory are enthusiastic to welcome the visiting pilgrims.

The yatra will commence on June 30 from twin routes – traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal — after a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Sinha, who is also chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), visited yatri niwas basecamp at Bhagwatinagar and reviewed arrangements for the pilgrimage, an official spokesman said.

"The security forces are alert. They have made adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of yatra," Sinha told reporters here.

He said that there is no need to worry on account of security and safety.

It has been our endeavor to make the best arrangements this year, the LG said, adding lakhs of families had to face financial hardship since Amarnath yatra could not be held for the last two years due to Covid pandemic.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm in the people of Jammu region and in Kashmir too this year and I see the local people are also ready to welcome the visiting pilgrims," he said.

Around three lakh pilgrims have registered so far for the annual yatra which is scheduled to begin amid unprecedented security arrangements in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure health facilities, adequate number of doctors, nursing staff, sanitation staff, duty officers on the yatra routes.

As many as 5,000 security personnel will be deployed in the Jammu city as part of the multi-tier security arrangement for the pilgrimage, the officials said.

Earlier, the LG was briefed by officers regarding the facilities along the yatra route, besides the arrangements in regard to water, power supply, sewage disposal, food and RFID counters at the Yatri Niwas.

The government is introducing a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for pilgrims to track their movement en-route to ensure their well-being.

Sinha called for collective efforts of all stakeholders and inter-departmental synergy to ensure best in class arrangements and smooth conduct of yatra, the spokesman said.

