Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The IED was recovered during a cordon and search operation in the orchards in Mader and Papchan area in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the IED was later destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

