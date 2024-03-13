Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 13 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday recovered 10 Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The security forces comprising CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police were carrying out anti-Maoist operation when they detected the IEDs planted by CPI (Maoists) to target them in a forest near Jimki Ikeer Bagan village, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The IEDs were recovered and destroyed on the spot by the bomb disposal squad, the police said.

