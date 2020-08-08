Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A security guard in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district was arrested on Saturday after a video of him thrashing an elderly woman went viral on social media, Abhishek Dixit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prayagraj informed.

"The incident took place near Swaroop Rani Hospital here. A video went viral on social media of a private security guard, Sanjay Mishra, beating up an elderly woman. As soon as the video came to the notice of the police, the security guard was arrested," SSP Dixit told ANI.

"The woman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment," he further informed. (ANI)

