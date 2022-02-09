Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Senior officers of security forces involved in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu on Wednesday participated in a conclave to enhance their operational preparedness, a defence spokesperson said.

Held at the Tiger division here, the conclave was co-chaired by General Officer Commanding (GoC) Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen P N Ananthanarayanan and Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat: 41-Year-Old Man Strangled To Death By His Wife Over Alcohol Addiction In Surat.

The conclave was attended by Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, Special DG CID R R Swain, divisional commissioner of Jammu, all brigade commanders of Jammu and Samba division along with inspector general-level officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and deputy director from the state intelligence and special bureaus.

The meeting was aimed at achieving greater synergy between the Army, intelligence agencies and para military forces, he said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ & Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched; First Sale on February 25, 2022.

Various issues of common interests, including the upcoming Amarnath yatra, narco-terror nexus and drone counter measures were discussed to enhance the operational preparedness of security forces deployed in Jammu in safeguarding the territorial integrity and internal security of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)