Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): With only a couple of days remaining for the Pran Praitshtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the security was beefed up in the temple town on Friday for the January 22 event, which would be attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests.

The police force of Uttar Pradesh, which was scheduled to come to Ayodhya, has arrived in the town and has also been deployed in the temple city with patrolling being done from all three areas-- land, water and air.

Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow Zone Piyush Mordia said that patrolling on the Saryu River is being done through boats and drones are flying high for aerial surveillance.

"Our police force has arrived in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Our Police force, which was to come to Ayodhya, has arrived and has also been deployed. The entire police force was briefed together again today. Briefing and debriefing sessions are being conducted daily with officers. Drones which have been deployed in the entire district are also being used for aerial surveillance. Patrolling on the Saryu River is being undertaken through boats," the senior police officer said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha of the new Ram Lalla idol will be held on January 22, which is set to be performed by Prime Minister Modi. The idol of Lord Ram in his child form, carved by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple.

ADG Mordia said that the guests who have been extended an invitation to the ceremony would only be allowed entry while the devotees who want to have darshan of Ram Lalla would be allowed entry the next day of the inauguration of the temple.

The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued QR-coded invitation cards to guests. Only those attendees with those ideal cards would be permitted to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday.

On the traffic arrangements, he said, "All our parking lots are ready, necessary people have been deployed there. Signage boards have been installed on the routes so that visitors do not face any problems."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

