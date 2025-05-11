New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Security is to be upgraded at technical and scientific installations located in the border areas of J&K, Punjab, and northwestern locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat. In addition, the vital IMD installations in Srinagar and Leh are to receive bolstered security, as per a release.

The statement came from Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Jitendra Singh who convened a high-level joint meeting today with senior officials and heads of scientific and technical departments to review security preparedness of technical and scientific installations across the country, in the light of the prevailing security situation.

The focus of the meeting was on reviewing security preparedness of research and scientific facilities, especially in the border and sensitive zones of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Ladakh and the Northwestern region of India.

Jitendra Singh specifically reviewed preparedness and security mechanisms at CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu ; CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh; CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Jalandhar; CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh; DBT-Biotech Research Innovation Council (BRIC) - National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), Mohali; Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Installations in Srinagar and other key areas; Earth Sciences Research Stations in Ladakh and surrounding zones.

Recognising the strategic importance of these institutions, Jitendra Singh emphasised that scientific facilities, especially those under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and Ministry of Earth Sciences, are key pillars of national infrastructure, particularly in the fields of weather forecasting, disaster preparedness, and critical research.

All scientific institutions have been directed to review and enhance their current security protocols in the light of the prevailing situation. They must immediately inform the respective district administrations to ensure seamless coordination and protection.

Additionally, each institution is required to develop and circulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for emergency response, ensuring that both staff and local authorities are well-prepared. To avoid disadvantaging students and researchers who may have returned to their home states, all upcoming examinations and research proposal calls are to be postponed until further notice.

Singh also directed the Director General of IMD to immediately bolster security arrangements at its vital installations and data centres in Srinagar, Leh, and other key locations.

Singh also reemphasised on focus on Internal Readiness and Civil Coordination apart from external security, the Minister also reviewed the internal security protocols and Do's & Don'ts for the institutes.

Suggestions and situational reports presented by directors of autonomous scientific institutes (many joined via video conferencing). Morale-building measures and the importance of coordination with district administrations.

Jitendra Singh emphasised the need for constant liaison between scientific bodies and local authorities, stating, "Our scientific institutions are the backbone of national resilience. At a time like this, we must ensure they are secure, well-coordinated, and prepared for every possible eventuality.

In line with the need for preparedness, Jitendra Singh also instructed to organise Blood donation camps involving staff, faculty, and student volunteers, to conduct sensitisation programmes on self-defense, emergency evacuation strategies, and regular mock drills across campuses and research centres.

Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST); Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT); N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR; Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD; Senthil Pandian, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with directors of autonomous scientific institutes and other senior officials joined through hybrid mode.

Singh concluded the meeting by instructing all concerned departments to prepare a comprehensive inventory of their facilities, especially in sensitive regions, and to share it with national security agencies for appropriate safeguarding. (ANI)

