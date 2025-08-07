New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the assurances about protecting farmers' interest, Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Naresh Gujral on Thursday urged all political parties to support the Central government on the foreign policy amid the imposition of additional 25 per cent tariffs by the United States on the import of Indian goods.

"I am glad that the PM has taken a very firm stand on the issue and made it absolutely clear that India will protect its national interest and will not allow any other country to interfere in our independent foreign policy," the SDA leader said.

"I would urge all the political parties to support the government on this critical issue so that a strong message goes out to the world that our independent foreign policy will not be compromised irrespective of the price that we have to pay," he further added.

Earlier in the day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that no compromise will be made with the interest of the farmers, the SDA leader expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for taking a firm stance on protecting the national interests and not allowing any other country to interfere in India's foreign policy, right as the United States imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on import of Indian goods.

PM Modi, earlier today, sent a strong message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, asserting that farmers remain India's top priority and that the country would never compromise their interests.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi said.

His remarks come amid chaos over the Trump administration doubling the tariff imposition to 50 per cent on goods from India. During trade negotiations, the United States was pushing for greater access to India's agricultural market, especially corn, soybeans, and cotton.

However, India has so far resisted opening the agricultural sector and dairy products, due to concerns about domestic livelihoods and potential impacts on farmers.

Notably, senior agriculture experts and award-winning farmers have supported the Prime Minister's message defending India farmers' interests. Reacting to the ongoing trade tensions, Senior Agriculture Scientist Anupam Varma said the Prime Minister had sent the "right message" to the world and that the government must not compromise on farmer welfare. (ANI)

