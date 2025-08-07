Patna, August 7: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Bhim Singh from Bihar found himself in the soup after he called the airport code ‘GAY’ for Gaya International Airport “socially and culturally offensive.” Bhim Singh's remark has received the government's response, as well as backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.

Bhim Singh questioned why the International Air Transport Association (IATA) code for the airport remains in use, claiming that people find it 'uncomfortable.' Singh, in a written query submitted during the Parliament Monsoon session 2025, asked whether the government planned to change the code to something "more respectful and culturally appropriate," citing public discomfort. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai Named Among World’s Top 10 Airports for 3rd Consecutive Year.

What Govt Says on Bhim Singh's Query To Change Gaya Airport's Code

Responding to Singh’s query, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol clarified that IATA codes are meant for commercial airline operations and are usually permanent. He said, “Air India had previously approached IATA seeking a change to the code, but the request was denied.”

Under IATA Resolution 763, codes are changed only under exceptional circumstances, such as air safety concerns, not based on cultural or social perceptions. The current code ‘GAY’ is derived directly from Gaya, the city’s name, in line with standard naming conventions used globally. Good News for Travellers! Homeland Security Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Airport Screening in US, Secretary Kristi Noem Says 'The Golden Age of America Is Here' (Watch Video).

BJP MP Bhim Singh Faces Backlash Over Gaya Airport 'GAY' Code Remark

Prominent activist Arvind Narrain criticised Singh’s comments, saying, “Referring to the word 'GAY' as offensive is an attack on the dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals. As per the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling, it’s constitutional morality, not personal morality, that matters. The MP should apologise to the community.”

Another activist, Rajesh Srinivas, added, “There is nothing culturally inappropriate about the code. The discomfort stems from social bias, not the code itself.”

It must be noted that the three-letter code ‘GAY’, like all airport codes, is assigned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is commonly used in airline booking systems and boarding passes.

