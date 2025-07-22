New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A meeting of senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers was held at Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's room in Parliament House on Tuesday.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Kiran Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal were present in the meeting. This meeting comes amid Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.

A political row has erupted over Dhankhar's resignation, with the Opposition linking it to the absence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju at a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that there are "far deeper reasons" behind the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing the "deliberate" absence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by the Rajya Sabha Chairman on July 21.

In a post on X, Jairam said that the first BAC meeting, called at 12:30 pm on Monday, was attended by both Union Ministers, but both Nadda and Rijiju were "deliberately" absent from the 4:30 pm meeting called by Dhankhar.

"Yesterday, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar chaired the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 PM. It was attended by most members, including Leader of the House JP Nadda and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. After some discussion, the BAC decided to meet again at 4:30 PM," he said.

"At 4:30 PM, the BAC reassembled under the chairmanship of Shri Jagdeep Dhankar. It waited for Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju to arrive. They never came. Shri Jagdeep Dhankar was not personally informed that the two senior Ministers were not attending. Rightly, he took umbrage and rescheduled the BAC for today (July 22) at 1 PM," the Congress leader said in the post.

On Monday evening, Dhankhar resigned from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter read.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," the letter added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers. (ANI)

