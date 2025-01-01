Gadchiroli, Jan 1 (PTI) Vimala Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka was inducted into the Naxalism movement as a local squad member in 1986 and climbed ranks over 38 years to become a Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee member, participating in 35 encounters with security personnel.

62-year-old Tarakka, carrying a Rs 25 lakh reward on her head, turned herself in before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli along with ten senior Maoists. She is the wife of Central Committee Member Sonu alias Bhupati.

The surrendered Naxals- eight women and three men- were collectively carrying a bounty of Rs 1.03 crore on them.

After joining Aheri LOS (Local Observation Squad), Tarakka was transferred to Perimili LOS in 1987. She was promoted as the "commander" of Bhamragadh LOS in 1996 and worked as AC (Action Committee) secretary in the Bhamragadh area till 2006, the Gadchiroli Police stated in a release.

Tarakka was promoted to DVC (Divisional Committee) as its member in the south Gadchiroli division of Maoists in 2006 and worked there till 2010.

In September 2024, Tarakka was made a member of the Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee and worked as the in-charge of its medical team to date.

A total of 66 cases were registered against Tarakka including 35 encounters and seven cases of arson, making her one of the most wanted Naxals in the Gadchiroli region.

Besides Tarakka, ten other Naxals who surrendered on Wednesday include three DVC members, a deputy "commander', two ACMs (Area Committee Members) and four platoon members.

Fadnavis felicitated C 60 personnel for the July 17, 2024, encounter wherein 12 hardcore Maoists were killed in a forested area bordering Chhattisgarh.

Fadnavis had declared a reward of Rs 51 lakh for C-60 commandos involved in this operation. On Wednesday, he distributed kits containing material for anti-Maoist operations to commandos.

The chief minister also felicitated police officers and personnel who gunned down five Maoist cadres, including 2 DVCMs, in an encounter in the Koparshi forest area on the Narayanpur border last November.

Police said Tarakka will receive Rs 15 lakh aid and other surrendered Maoists will receive a certain amount under the rehabilitation policies of the state and Central governments.

According to police, 44 hardcore Maoists have surrendered in Gadchiroli from 2022 till date due to the intensified anti-Naxal operations.

During his visit, Fadnavis launched a bus service from remote Gatta to Gardewada and to Wangeturi near the Chhattisgarh border.

He also inaugurated the Tadguda bridge to provide all-weather connectivity to adjoining 20 villages. A new helicopter hangar for Gadchiroli Police was also inaugurated.

