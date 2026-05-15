India News | Senior Officials Meet Keralam CM-designate VD Satheesan Ahead of Government Formation

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 15 (ANI): Senior state officials on Friday began arriving at the residence of Keralam Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the formation of the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government in the state.

Among those who arrived to meet Satheesan were Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham, Intelligence Wing Head P Vijayan and Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

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The meetings come a day after the Congress officially named Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Keralam following the UDF's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Satheesan is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister on May 18 at 10 am at Lok Bhavan.

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The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly, winning 102 seats and ending the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s decade-long rule in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Satheesan met Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar to formally stake a claim to form the government.

The CM-designate also visited senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran to seek his blessings after being chosen to lead the new government.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said, "I came to seek the blessings of VM Sudheeran. He is like a mentor to me. I was fortunate to serve as Vice President when he was the President. He is someone who has the authority to scold and correct me."

Satheesan, who represented the Paravur constituency, secured his sixth consecutive Assembly victory in the 2026 polls, securing 78,658 votes and defeating CPI candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He has represented the Paravur constituency for 25 years, having first won the seat in 2001.

A lawyer by profession, he began his political journey through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later became active in the Youth Congress.

He had served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam Legislative Assembly since 2021 and emerged as one of the prominent faces of the UDF campaign against the outgoing Left government. (ANI)

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