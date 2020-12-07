New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it has applied to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

The Pune-based company has collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca for making the vaccine and is conducting trials in India.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on December 8: Here’s What Will Stay Open And Services That Are Likely to be Affected.

"As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, Covishield," SII CEO Adar Poonawala said in a tweet.

He further said: "This will save countless lives, and I thank the Government of India and Sri @narendramodi ji for their invaluable support."

Also Read | Average Spot Power Price Falls by 4% to Rs 2.73 per Unit at Indian Energy Exchange.

Last week, Pfizer India said it has applied to India's drug regulator DCGI for emergency-use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine, after the company's parent received clearance for the treatment from Britain and Bahrain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)