New Delhi, December 7: Farmers continue to protest at Tikri (Delhi-Haryana border) as their agitation against Farm Laws enters 12th day. Farmer unions have called a Bharat Bandh on December 8, demanding the rollback of the three Farm laws. The sixth round of talks between farmer unions and Centre is scheduled on December 9.

After the fifth round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock, farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. After the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Admi Party have extended support to the farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh'.The AAP party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his support on the social networking site Twitter. Bharat Bandh on Tuesday: Congress, TRS, Left, RJD, TMC Among List of Political Parties Supporting Farmers' Shutdown Call.

Here's what will stay open and closed on December 8:

Hotel & Restaurants: Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab has informed that barring pre-existing marriage and banquet bookings already confirmed, all hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars to remain closed to show support to Bharat bandh.

Banking services: A large number of bank unions have extended their support to the farmers. In a statement, the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said that the government should come forward and resolve their demands in the interest of the nation and farmers.

Milk & vegetable supply: Farmer leaders have said that milk and vegetable supply will be affected on December 8. So, people should buy the essentials a day before.

Commuting Problem: As auto and taxi unions join the Bharat Bandh. Commuters are expected to face problems on Tuesday.

Emergency services: The Emergency services, like hospital services, ambulance and others will not be affected.

On account of the farmers' protest, Several routes have been closed. Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the public about the routes which one can take and the ones that need to be avoided on Monday.

Battling the cold wave, hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

