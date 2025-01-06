New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday called for setting up Armed Forces Tribunal benches in Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, to deal with the growing pendency of defence-related cases.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said at present AFT, Chandigarh, was burdened by a huge backlog from these states and setting up circuit benches at Jammu and Kashmir, Shimla and Dharamshala, would help in speedy disposal of cases.

Also Read | Amit Shah To Launch CBI's 'Bharatpol' To Make It Easy for State Police, Agencies To Seek Interpol Help.

Refusing to blame the Centre alone for delay in filling of the vacancies in the AFTs, the bench told attorney general R Venkataramani to explore the possibilities of having circuit benches.

"There are sitting judges of this court who head committees. Even I head some of the committees which look after the appointment of members of the tribunals. Sometimes the workload is so much that the process gets delayed. We have to devise a mechanism so that a process for filling of the vacancies gets started six months before the prospective vacancy arises in a tribunal," said Justice Surya Kant.

Also Read | PLI Scheme 1.1 Launched: HD Kumaraswamy Launches Second Round of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Steel Sector To Boost Production.

The top court asked the Centre to collate data of the total sanctioned strength of tribunals and vacancies in these quasi judicial bodies, and furnish suggestions on systematically filling these posts.

The Centre was further directed to furnish the details of the ongoing processes for filling the posts in the tribunals within four weeks.

The top court was hearing an application for a direction to the Centre to expeditiously appoint members of the AFT.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for an intervenor, said one of the members was transferred from Chandigarh to Kolkata, and the position was lying vacant.

Venkataramani said the chairman of AFT, Chandigarh, could decide on setting up of circuit benches and informed the process of filling posts in tribunals happened round the year. He said the vacancy in AFT, Chandigarh, would be filled soon.

On the challenge to the Tribunal Reforms Act of 2021, senior advocate Arvind Datar said the provisions of 2017 Finance Act related to service conditions of members of tribunals which was struck down by this court and was reproduced in subsequent legislations.

The bench asked Datar to mention the issue before the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for listing the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)