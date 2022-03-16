Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) A special squad of the Mumbai Police raided an illegal Hookah parlour in suburban Kandivali and arrested seven people from the spot, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Kills Friend in Drunken Altercation in Nagpur; Arrested.

When a team led by DCP, zone 12, Somnath Gharge reached the spot on Tuesday late night, they found some people smoking hookah filled with tobacco.

Also Read | The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty Made Tax-Free in Bihar.

Police have seized the hookah and other material.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products (prohibition of advertising and trade, commerce, production, supply and distribution regulation) Act.

The accused were later released on bail, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)