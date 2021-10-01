Bhind, Oct 1 (PTI) Seven persons were killed and 13 others injured after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a dumper truck near Gohad town in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

Also Read | Clubhouse Adds Shareable Clips, Replays for Asynchronous Listening & Spatial Audio Features: Report.

The accident took place around 8 am when the Itawa-bound bus from Gwalior collided head on with the dumper, Additional SP Kamlesh Kharpuse said.

Also Read | Woman IAF Officer Says Doctors Performed Two-Finger Test to Prove Rape, NCW Takes Cognisance.

The mishap occurred on the national highway near Hargovindpura under the Gohad police station limits, he said.

The injured persons have been shifted to Gwalior district hospital for treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)