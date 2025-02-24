Patna, Feb 24 (PTI) At least seven people were killed when a tempo in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Patna district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Noora bridge in the Masaurhi area on Sunday night, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Denied Medical Reimbursement, Man Goes To Court Against Insurance Company, Wins INR 71,000 and Premium Refund.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Masaurhi police station, Vijay Kumar told PTI that "Police reached the spot after receiving the information of the collision between a tempo and a truck near Noora bridge. The collision took place at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. Seven people died on the spot."

The identity of the victims are being ascertained, said the SHO.

Also Read | Rules Changing From March 1, 2025: Revised Nomination Process for Mutual Fund Folios, Demat Accounts To Be Effective From Next Month, Check Rule Changes.

"No arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is on", he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)