Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], September 3 (ANI): Several fields were submerged after an embankment of the Tirhut canal breached in Muzaffarpur's Motipur.

In the Siswa village in the Motipur block's Baruraj neighbourhood, the Tirhut Canal embankment has collapsed.

Water began rapidly infiltrating the villages shortly after the embankment broke. However, as soon as the Chief Engineer received the information, he and his team headed over to the location and promptly got to work repairing the dam.

"With the help of the contractor, the dam has been fixed. There is not much loss reported in paddy to the local people. The government will provide them with fair compensation so that the farmers won't encounter any issues," said Brajesh Kumar, SDM, Muzaffarpur West. (ANI)

