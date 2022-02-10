New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Representing various political parties, several retired IAS/IFS Central officers and Civil Society members, a joint memorandum signed by Members of Parliament has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday demanding not to proceed with the proposed amendment to IAS Cadre Rules.

In a joint statement by Jawhar Sircar, and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, the MPs said, "We need to initiate action against Governors in opposition ruled states, particularly in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra for interfering into day to day administration, criticising constitutional authorities including Chief Ministers, Speaker, State Election Commission."

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 5s & ROG Phone 5s Pro India Launch Confirmed for February 15, 2022.

A press conference for the same would be held today.

The Centre has proposed an amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments. (ANI)

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1149 Constable (Fire) Posts at cisfrectt.in; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)