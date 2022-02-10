Asus ROG Phone 5s Series India launch has been set for February 15, 2022. The ROG Phone 5s Series will consist of ROG Phone 5s and RROG Phone 5s Pro. The company has sent out media invites for the ROG Phone 5s Series. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Asus India's official YouTube and other social media channels. The ROG Phone 5s will come in phantom black and storm white shades, whereas the ROG Phone 5s Pro will be offered in a single phantom black colour. Asus ROG Phone 5s Specifications Emerge Online, Likely To Be Launched Soon.

Asus India has also teased the ROG Phone 5s Series on its Twitter account and is holding a contest that will start today at 5 pm IST.

Comrades of ROG! Extract the lethal upgrades for the Ultimate Gaming Weapon that lay concealed. #CrackTheCode in any of the 3 missions and stand a chance to win the all-new #ROGPhone5s*. *T&C apply#WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/0yccuejsNP — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 10, 2022

According to the tweet, participants will have to extract the lethal upgrades for the Ultimate Gaming Weapon that lay concealed and crack a code to win a ROG Phone 5s device.

In terms of specifications, both models will sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a resolution of 2448x1080 pixels. Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For optics, both smartphones could get a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, there could be a 24MP selfie camera. Both models could pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

