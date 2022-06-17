New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Several organisations, including the Sanyukt Rojgaar Andolan Samiti and the Desh Ki Baat Foundation, will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme on Monday, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said.

Rai, who is also the founder of Desh Ki Baat Foundation, appealed to the Centre to withdraw the scheme.

The other organisations which will take part in the protest include the All India Students' Association, Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Aam Aadmi Party Youth Wing.

Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

"SRAS to organise protest against Agnipath scheme with major organisations at Jantar Mantar from 11 am on June 20. Appeal to all organisations to reach Jantar Mantar," Rai said.

Condemning the scheme, Rai said the arrest of peaceful protestors is condemnable and also appealed to the central government to withdraw this scheme.

"This movement cannot be suppressed by the government with lathis and arrests," he said.

