Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Several social activists and professionals on Sunday joined the PDP here in the presence of its president Mehbooba Mufti.

Those who joined the party were advocate Meenakshi Bhatyal, Rajiv Sharma, Sameer Ahmed, Haider Abass and Adil Altaf.

Also Read | Land Scam Case: ED Questions Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case for Over Seven Hours, He Calls It 'Conspiracy'.

Their decision to join the PDP reflects a growing endorsement of the party's values and vision, a spokesman said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba expressed gratitude for the trust bestowed upon the party by the new members.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Ram Setu's Origin Point in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Lalla.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)