Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Several ministers, including Disaster Management Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, in the Ashok Gehlot government lost assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Govind Meghwal, who was also the Congress' campaign committee chief, was defeated by BJP's Vishwanath Meghwal on Khajuwala seat.

The other Congress ministers who lost the elections included Bhanwar Singh Bhati from Kolayat seat, Shakuntala Rawat (Bansur), Vishvendra Singh (Deeg Kumher), Ramesh Chand Meena (Sapotara), Shale Mohammad (Pokaran), and Udailal Anjana (Nimbahera).

Also, some ministers, including BD Kalla (Bikaner West), Zahida Khan (Kaman), Bhajan Lal Jatav (Weir), Mamta Bhupesh (Sikrai), Parsadi Lal Meena (Lalsot), Sukhram Vishnoi (Sanchore), Ramlal Jat (Mandal), and Pramod Jain Bhaya (Anta) are trailing in the elections.

Five of the six advisors to CM Gehlot -- Sanyam Lodha (Sirohi), Rajkumar Sharma (Nawalgarh), Babu Lal Nagar (Dudu), Danish Abrar and former chief secretary Niranjan Arya -- are also trailing.

Gehlot and his 25 ministers, among other Congress leaders, had contested the assembly elections.

Gehlot (Sardarpura), Ashok Chandna (Hindoli), Shanti Dhariwal (Kota North), Brajendra Ola (Jhunjhunu), Subhash Garg (RLD/ Bharatpur), Murari Lal Meena (Dausa), Arjun Singh Bamaniya (Banswara) and Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya (Bagidora), are leading on their seats and set to win the polls.

