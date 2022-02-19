New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana along with 18 Supreme Court judges on Saturday visited the Mughal Gardens of the Rastrapati Bhavan here on the special invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind.

The CJI and several judges, including justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, attended tea hosted by the president, an apex court official said.

The CJI, accompanied by his spouse, also presented the annual report of the Supreme Court to Kovind, he said.

