New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Friday accused the Ambedkar University administration of disrupting a 'peace march' organised to express solidarity with the victims of the violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

The university, however, said it is not against any peace or protest march but the SFI's march and sloganeering had to be discontinued as a preventive measure after observing outsiders present at the event in the campus.

The SFI unit of Ambedkar University said it had given a call for a 'peace march' following incidents of communal violence in the nation and against the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation's "anti-encroachment" drive "to destabilize the socio-economic prowess of the minority" in Jahangipuri.

Students were prepared for a peaceful march outside the CR Area, and were singing songs when the registrar, proctor and the security officer of Ambedkar University "aggressively disrupted" the march by "pushing around students and tearing the posters and placards", it alleged.

"The members of the administration brought a horde of security guards and erected barricades to stop the peaceful march organized by SFI and students of the university," it said.

The university, in a statement, said it respects the right of students over their campus and is also not against peace or protest march.

"However there were reports that outsiders may be present in the march and cause disturbance in the university and also interrupt classes," it said.

"During the march, it was observed that outsiders were present on the campus and were engaged in sloganeering. Therefore, as a preventive measure, the sloganeering and the march had to be discontinued. The present circumstances do not warrant that the university takes any risk," the statement said.

