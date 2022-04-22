Realme India on Friday silently launched the Realme GT 2 smartphone in India. The Chinese phone brand offers the handset in two variants - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. While the former is priced at Rs 34,999, the latter gets a price tag of Rs 38,999. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart on April 28, 2022 at 12 pm IST. Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Date Set For April 29, To Go on Sale From May 4, 2022.

As a part of launch offer, interested customers can avail a cashback of Rs 5000 on the Realme GT 2 via HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions. The device can be had in three colours - Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black.

Realme GT 2 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT 2 specifications sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with wide-angle and macro shooters. Up front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 snapper sensor with an f/2.5 lens for selfies and video calls. The phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. The company claims that it can be charged to 100 percent in 33 minutes..

