Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) Activists of the SFI and DYFI held a demonstration in Kolkata on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Supreme Court invalidating the appointments of nearly 26,000 government teachers because of corruption.

Armed with placards and banners, around 500 activists of the Left outfits held a procession in Sealdah, raising slogans against the TMC government in the state.

"We hold Mamata Banerjee responsible for the present situation. The mammoth corruption in the recruitment process and the direct involvement of TMC heavyweights like former education minister Partha Chatterjee in it led to the suffering of the hundreds of deserving candidates who had secure jobs," SFI state committee member Subhajit Sarkar told PTI.

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar on Thursday upheld a Calcutta High Court order dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments of 25,752 teaching and non-teaching staff of state-run and state-aided schools.

These people were recruited through an examination conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016.

