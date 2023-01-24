Kochi, Jan 24 (PTI) A court here has cancelled the bail granted to P M Arsho, State secretary of SFI, against whom several criminal cases have been registered and for violating bail conditions.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Visits Bombay Stock Exchange, Showcases Punjab As Investment Destination (See Pics).

Arsho, Kerala Students' Federation of India leader was on bail since last year after being arrested for several cases including an attempt to murder.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Killed for Protesting Against His Minor Daughter's Molestation in Howrah.

The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court had on Friday cancelled Arsho's bail for not appearing before the investigating officer every Saturday, as stipulated in his bail conditions.

The bail was cancelled based on a report filed by the Crime Branch, court sources said.

The attempt to murder case was registered against him in 2018 and was arrested in June 2022. However, he was granted bail by the High Court in August 2022.

Arsho has reportedly approached Keralal High Court against the cancellation of his bail saying he was unable to appear before the investigating officer due to medical reasons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)