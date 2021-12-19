Amritsar, Dec 19 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday began an 'Akand Path' (uninterrupted recitation of the holy scripture) to express remorse over the alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple here.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh was present at the start of the 'Akhand Path' at the Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall.

He said the alleged sacrilege attempt which took place on Saturday evening at the Golden Temple has caused deep mental and spiritual anguish to the entire Sikh community.

"The governments should expose the conspiracy behind this incident. If such incidents are not stopped, then the governments would be responsible for the deteriorating environment in the state," Singh said.

The SGPC president also condemned the attempt to allegedly commit sacrilege at a gurdwara in Kapurthala district.

An unidentified man was beaten to death in Kapurthala on Sunday after being accused of "disrespecting" the Sikh religious flag at a gurdwara in Nizampur village.

