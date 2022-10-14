Amritsar, Oct 14 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday raised an objection to 40-day parole being granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a jail term in two rape cases.

The Dera chief, who is serving his sentence in Haryana's Sunaria jail, has been granted parole for 40 days, official sources said on Friday.

In a statement here, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged while "special kindness" is being shown to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Sikhs who are lodged in jails for three decades are not being released even after completing their sentences.

He said a large number of imprisoned Sikhs have been deprived of parole.

"This...brings the functioning of governments under question. Such tactics for political gains are not in the interest of the country and governments should refrain from hurting Sikh sentiments," said Dhami.

The Dera chief had earlier come out of prison on a month-long parole in June.

Prior to that, he was granted three weeks' furlough in February.

The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

