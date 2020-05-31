India News | SGPGIMS Develops RNA-based COVID-19 Testing Technology

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Department of Molecular Medicine and Biotechnology of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has developed the first rapid RNA-based test that can detect COVID-19 infection.

"The test is a single-tube lab test, which takes less than 30 minutes of laboratory time and has high specificity and sensitivity. The test does not require sophisticated instrumentation or any expertise for result interpretation. The data related to test development and optimisation have recently been communicated for publication in a scientific journal," said SGPGIMS in a statement.

According to the statement, the research team was led by Prof Swasti Tiwari, who is also the Head of the Department of Molecular Medicine and Biotechnology.

"The technology can be made available for commercialisation through proper channel, and requires ICMR approval for use in public," added the statement.

SGPGIMS said that this point-of-care test will have a direct impact on mass screening, and will especially benefit the people in screening/holding areas of various service centres such as hospitals and airports. (ANI)

