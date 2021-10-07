New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 20 years of public service and said he has been working round the clock for the progress of the people and the country.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said 20 years ago on this day, Modi took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat and the journey of development and good governance began from there which continues till date.

In these 20 years, Modi worked hard day and night for the progress of the people and the country, he said.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on completing 20 years of public service as the head of a state government and the central government.

"In these 20 years, he dedicated to the welfare of the poor and Antyodaya. Shri Narendra Modi made the impossible possible with his strong will and by thinking ahead of time," he said.

The home minister said it was his good fortune that he got the opportunity to work in the government and the party under the leadership of Modi, first in Gujarat and then at the Centre.

Let us all give our best to realise the resolve of a strong and self-reliant India under the leadership of Modi, he said.

