Srinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the revered Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The home minister visited the temple complex nestled among chinar trees in Tullamulla area of the central Kashmir district early Monday morning, the officials said.

Donning a traditional Kashmiri pheran, Shah offered prayers at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Shah arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir.

Immediately after his arrival on Saturday, he visited the family of police officer Parvaiz Ahmad who was killed by militants in June this year.

Later that day, Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at Raj Bhawan here.

He held an interaction with members of the newly set-up youth clubs in the valley later that evening.

On Sunday, Shah visited Jammu where he also addressed a public rally.

