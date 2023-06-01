New Delhi [India], June 1(ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday extended police custody of Sahil, the accused in the horrific murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, for the next three days.

He was produced at the residence of the judge after the expiry of two days of police custody on Thursday. He was produced at the judge's residence in the morning due to security reasons.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Nidhi Chitkara extended the custody of Sahil for three days after hearing the submissions of Delhi police.

On Monday, the parents of the deceased minor girl who was stabbed brutally in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area demanded the death penalty for the accused Sahil.

"We want the death penalty for him (Sahil). Life for life. The way my daughter is gone, he should also be gone," the mother of the deceased told ANI.

The father of the 16-year-old girl said, "The way he brutally killed my daughter he should get the death penalty. I don't want anything from anyone my only demand is that he (Sahil) should be punished,"

"I work as a labourer, and I have only two children, the first one was her and a small boy, I just want that he should be punished severely," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi's Rohini Court had sent Sahil to two-day police custody.

Delhi Police had sought the remand of Sahil on the ground that the weapon used for the murder was not recovered yet and he was changing his versions continuously which needs to be verified.

Sources stated that Sahil fled the city after the murder and switched off his phone. He reached Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after changing two buses. Delhi Police arrested him on Monday from Bulandshahr.

According to police sources, after committing the murder, Sahil dumped his weapon in Rithala before fleeing to Bulandshahr.

A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point a dog is seen approaching the spot.

The police reached the crime spot after the local beat officer was informed by the locals about the incident about 10 minutes after the incident.

An initial police investigation concluded that at the time of the incident, the victim did not have a mobile phone.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. (ANI)

