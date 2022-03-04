Patna (Bihar) [India], March 4 (ANI): Bihar Industries Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the explosion that occurred in Bhagalpur late last night on Thursday.

While speaking to ANI he said, "The accident in Bhagalpur's Kajvalichak is very sad. Seven people have died and 11 have been injured. I spoke to the SSP Babu Ram and have told him to provide full support and help to the affected people."

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Strong Winds, Heavy Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Due to Depression in Bay of Bengal.

He said, "As per the primary investigation, after the explosion in a house due to firecrackers, the gas cylinder there too had exploded."

At least seven people were killed including a child and several others got injuries in an explosion in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The walls of nearby houses too collapsed due to the explosion injuring various people.

Also Read | R Priya, 28-Year-Old, Sworn in as Chennai’s Youngest Mayor.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)