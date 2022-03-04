R Priya being sworn in as Chennai mayor (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4 (ANI): R Priya of DMK was sworn in as the mayor of Chennai on Saturday.

The 28-year-old councillor is the youngest and the third woman mayor of Chennai.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Red Cuts Off Sales in Russia & Belarus.

The oath of office was administered by GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Priya, who is the first Dalit woman to hold the post of mayor of Chennai, was elected as a councillor of ward 74 Mangalapuram in the recently-concluded civic body polls.

Also Read | Sensex Drops Over 850 Points on Weak Global Cues Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions.

A mayor was sworn into the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for the first time after a hiatus of 11 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)