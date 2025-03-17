New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla slammed All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for protesting against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Poonawalla said that Waqf is an 'excuse' for inciting riots in the country by political parties such as Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, and AIMIM. He further alleged that these parties are constantly trying to incite the Muslim community in the name of Waqf.

"Waqf is an excuse; inciting riots in the country, setting fire, running a vote bank shop, this is their only story. Be it organisations like AIMPLB or its political masters supporting it, Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, AIMIM. They are constantly trying to incite Muslim citizens in the name of Waqf", Shahzad Poonawalla said to ANI on Monday.

The BJP National Spokesperson further asked whether the constitution has provided any rights like Waqf to the Jain or the Christian community. He queried why there should be unlimited power to usurp Waqf.

"I want to ask whether the Constitution has given rights like Waqf to the Jain community and the Christian community. Why should there be unlimited power to usurp Waqf? Sometimes Parliament, sometimes Maha Kumbh, sometimes it takes over farmers' land and Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, AIMIM will not say anything on this", he said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called for a protest on Monday, March 17, at Delhi's Janta Mantar against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

AIMPLB spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas claimed that the government aims to create divisions between Hindus and Muslims and incite unrest in the country.

"There have been continuous protests happening in various places, and press conferences are being held. We were supposed to hold a protest on March 13, but that day is Holi. On that day, the MPs will not be able to attend. Therefore, now we will hold a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on 17th March 2025," Ilyas said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)