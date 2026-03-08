New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development today organised "Shakti Walk #SheLeadsBharat" at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, to mark International Women's Day 2026. The Shakti Walk celebrated the spirit of Nari Shakti and highlighted the key role of women in shaping a progressive and inclusive Bharat.

According to the Ministry, the event was organised under the guidance of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi and Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur. The walk witnessed the august presence of the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Alleges Voter Roll Manipulation to Aid BJP, Slams Centre Over Governor Resignation and President’s Event Row.

The programme was also attended by Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW) and Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, along with women officers, officials and field functionaries from diverse sectors.

Observed globally on 8 March, International Women's Day celebrates the achievements and leadership of women across all spheres of life while reaffirming the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January Instalment Status: How To Check INR 1,500 Payment Online.

The event commenced at Kartavya Path, India Gate, with a rendition of the national song Vande Mataram, setting a patriotic tone for the occasion. Dignitaries, participants, and attendees gathered to mark the beginning of the programme. Union Minister Annpurna Devi then formally flagged off the Shakti Walk. The walk symbolised strength, unity, and collective commitment towards empowering women. Participants enthusiastically joined the walk, reflecting the spirit and purpose of the initiative.

The walk covered an approximate 2-kilometre stretch from India Gate to Vijay Chowk along Kartavya Path. Installations showcasing key Government schemes and initiatives for women, along with major achievements of women across diverse sectors, were displayed along the route.

The event also featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing the rich cultural diversity and strength of women across India. These included Dollu Kunitha from Karnataka, Kalaripayattu and Sringarimelam from Kerala, Ranchandi from Assam, and Ghoomar from Rajasthan, each reflecting the unique cultural heritage of their respective states.

Over 3,000 women from around 200 Ministries, Departments, and Organisations participated in the event. The participants included representatives from the Armed Forces, police, healthcare sector, media, sports, education, sanitation, aviation, industry, and government institutions, along with ANM service providers, women drivers of Bharat Taxi Saarthis, teachers, locomotive drivers, My Bharat volunteers, field functionaries, and women entrepreneurs.

Their participation transformed Kartavya Path into a vibrant celebration of Nari Shakti, reflecting the collective spirit of women marching towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Annpurna Devi stated that beginning the International Women's Day celebrations with the Shakti Walk sends a powerful message across the nation.

She said that women today are demonstrating their capabilities across every sector, and highlighted the continuous efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognising the strength of the women, daughters and sisters of Bharat and empowering them to lead India's development journey.

Quoting the Prime Minister's vision, she remarked:

"yhii smy hai, shii smy hai bhaart kaa -- yh bhaart kaa anmol smy hai / "

"Addressing the participants at the conclusion of the walk, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that "Nari Shakti is the Bhagya Vidhata of Bharat." She added that the women of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will continue to contribute to the nation's progress and give it a new direction.

She further said that the Shakti Walk at Kartavya Path symbolises the collective resolve of women to contribute not only to their own growth but also to the progress of society and the nation.

The event concluded with the release of tricolour balloons carrying the message "Shakti Walk #SheLeadsBharat" by dignitaries and women participants at Vijay Chowk, symbolising the rising aspirations and limitless potential of the women of Bharat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)